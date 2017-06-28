Tourism exec has plan to help hospitality workers find affordable housing

The hospitality industry is the largest employer in the Metro Nashville area, with 58,000 employees.

Butch Spyridon, president of the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, knows there are challenges finding affordable house for those moving to Nashville to take those jobs.

He also knows there's a need for these employees to be closer to their respective jobs.

Spyridon said the influx of apartments and condos under construction will be a blessing once they get caught up and completed.

But, he wants to point out there's a distinction between affordable and low-income housing.

One creative solution that's being talked about is a partnership to buy what used to be “hourly” hotels and convert them to a mixed-use training site and housing for those entering into the hospitality industry.

“You improve an area, create affordable housing, and train employees for a workforce,” Spyridon explained. “If you look at the number of 3,600 hotel rooms under construction right now, that's probably at least 2,500 new jobs. There's 100 new restaurants, that's probably another 1,000 jobs. So we need 4,500 more employees in the short run. We've got to be creative, and we've got to be collaborative."

This is just an idea. But the hospitality industry, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp, and Mayor Megan Barry’s office are working to perhaps make this plan a reality.

