Man hit, killed by train in Putnam County - WSMV Channel 4

Man hit, killed by train in Putnam County

Posted: Updated:
MONTEREY, TN (WSMV) -

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a cargo train in Putnam County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jesse Cooper was walking down the track beside Woodcliff Road near Grant Lane when he was hit by the train.

Emergency responders were unable to revive Cooper due to the extent of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.