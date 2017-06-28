Man hit, killed by train in Putnam County

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a cargo train in Putnam County on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, 37-year-old Jesse Cooper was walking down the track beside Woodcliff Road near Grant Lane when he was hit by the train.

Emergency responders were unable to revive Cooper due to the extent of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident.

