New TN laws go into effect on July 1

More than 130 new laws in Tennessee will go into effect on July 1.

The biggest is Gov. Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE Act, which will cut taxes on food and raises the gas tax.

After July 1, abortion after 20 weeks will now be a felony.

Firearm silencers will be legal in an effort to protect sportsmen’s ears.

Blocking a public street will be a crime, which could come into play if protesters take to the streets and block the path of emergency vehicles.

Harsher penalties will also be implemented for those who target police or military.

