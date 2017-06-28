Guns, gas, trespassing and taxes are part of new TN laws

More than 130 new laws in Tennessee will go into effect on July 1.

The biggest is Gov. Bill Haslam’s IMPROVE Act, which will cut taxes on food and raises the gas tax.

"Driving to school, to take my daughter to dance and to games, I will buying at least $100 more a year just in taxes," Kenna Porter said.

Porter is chair of the Wilson County Libertarian Party. She is organizing a protest July 1 at 11 a.m. at the Pilot in Lebanon.

"It's a good gesture to show we won't stand for being over-taxed," Porter said.

For others, it's not a big deal.

"Four cents a gallon, I don't care," Adam Woodhall said.

"As long as it's funding some good programs, maybe improving some roads, I'm not too concerned with improving something we all use," Bre Sartain said.

Another law that will take effect July 1, firearm silencers will be legal in an effort to protect sportsmen’s ears.

"I don't think a civilian really needs a silencer," Matt Hagen said.

Hagen is a gun owner. He does like the new law that will allow people to bring their loaded weapons onto boats.

"If people are smart about it and they know the laws, then I am an advocate of it," Hagen said.

Blocking a public street will be a crime, which could come into play if protesters take to the streets and block the path of emergency vehicles.

Harsher penalties will also be implemented for those who target police or military.

The move over law is expanding. Because of some deaths and many close calls, drivers will now have to move over a lane for any care pulled to the side of the road with emergency flashers.

"We have far too many people with TDOT and emergency departments who are getting hurt and it's scary just to be on the side of the road," Sartain said.

Another new law you may not have heard about involves trespassing and purple paint. Landowners can now substitute "no trespassing" signs with purple paint on trees and posts. As long as you have at least one worded sign on your property you can use purple streaks to warn intruders to stay out.

"If the awareness isn't spread, no one is going to know that that's the law," Hagen said.

“If they can get people informed on that, that’s good because that is less trouble and cost for the homeowner," Woodhall said.

