Vans Warped Tour makes big sounds in Nashville

About 7,000 people attended the Vans Warped Tour in Nashville. (WSMV)

Thousands of fans turned out Tuesday at the Fairgrounds Nashville for the Vans Warped Tour.

The crowd isn’t afraid to stand out, and musically, no one is looking for a quiet ballad.

“Not even remotely, no. Very loud and very moving, just an adrenaline rush,” one fan told Channel 4.

The music isn’t the kind that puts people to sleep.

The crowd is mostly 18 to 30 years old, with a few exceptions. Gray hair stands out, but 57-year-old Scott Beu and his son are there every year.

“It’s all a big family based on the music. We all have a common interest and love in this kind of music, and age doesn’t fall into anything in there,” Beu said.

Fans hydrate while the bands gyrate to what has become a summer tradition.

“Most people here are real nice. This is my third year, so it’s always a blast,” one fan said.

Many fans’ ears were still ringing on Wednesday, and they’re OK with that.

“Oh yeah, I hope to be completely shot by the time it’s over,” another fan said.

The Vans Warped Tour is called the largest traveling music festival in the country. About 7,000 people attended the show in Nashville.

