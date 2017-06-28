I-65 South reopens in Brentwood after injury crash - WSMV Channel 4

I-65 South reopens in Brentwood after injury crash

BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) -

All lanes of I-65 South between Concord Road and Moores Lane in Brentwood have reopened following a multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

The roadway was shut down for about two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.

There are no additional details on the crash at this time.

