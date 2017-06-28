4 cars involved in crash that closed I-65 South on Wednesday

Interstate 65 South near between Concord Road and Moores Lane in Williamson County was closed for more than two hours on Wednesday afternoon near the evening rush hour after a crash involving at least four vehicles.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said a gray or silver minivan was headed south on I-65 when it attempted to change from lane 3 to lane 4, which was occupied by a 2010 Nissan Sentra driven by Elizabeth Nisong, 27, of Brentwood.

Nisong swerved her vehicle into the emergency lane to avoid the minivan, then over-corrected and veered back onto I-65 across two lanes and struck a Suburban driven by Charles W. Reagan, 74, of Winchester, TN, in lane 2.

After striking the Suburban, Nisong’s car was struck by a Mazda driven by James Mays, 53, of Columbia, TN, causing both to hit the concrete barrier in the center of the interstate.

After being hit by the Sentra, the Suburban hit the concrete barrier and violently started to roll across all lanes of travel on the interstate until it struck the guard rail off the right side of the road. The rear passengers in the Suburban were not wearing seatbelts and two were ejected from the vehicle.

According to the trooper’s report, passengers in the Suburban were Carol Cash, 74, David Satterwhite, 75, Martha Jean, 74, Wanda Layman, 74, Christine Amason, 75, Allen Taylor and Linda Mitchell.

A Mercedes driven by Gregory Meadows, 47, struck the rear of the Mazda.

The THP did not give any details of injuries sustained in the crash.

