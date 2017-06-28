Police respond to reported shooting at 100 Oaks

Metro police are responding to a reported shooting at the Vanderbilt campus at 100 Oaks Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

According to an alert from Vanderbilt, the suspect is in custody. They are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time.

Few additional details on the reported shooting are available at this time.

