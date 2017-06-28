Deputy injured, inmate killed in shooting at Vanderbilt 100 Oaks - WSMV Channel 4

Deputy injured, inmate killed in shooting at Vanderbilt 100 Oaks clinic

Posted: Updated:
Police have blocked off the area following a shooting at 100 Oaks Mall. (WSMV) Police have blocked off the area following a shooting at 100 Oaks Mall. (WSMV)
Police are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time. (WSMV) Police are asking everyone to avoid the area at this time. (WSMV)
Convicted bank robber Rodney Cole was killed in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD) Convicted bank robber Rodney Cole was killed in the shooting. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

An inmate was killed and a deputy was critically injured following a shooting at the Vanderbilt campus at 100 Oaks Mall on Wednesday afternoon.

Metro police say Robertson County Deputies Josh Wiley and Tomishae Jones were transporting an inmate to the Vanderbilt outpatient clinic at 100 Oaks. Police say during a confrontation, the inmate grabbed one of the deputy's guns and fired.

One of the deputies returned fire, killing the inmate. The inmate was later identified as 37-year-old Rodney Cole, a convicted bank robber.

Wiley was injured in the shooting. He was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and was last listed in critical condition.

Jones, his partner, was not injured.

According to an alert from Vanderbilt, there is no longer an ongoing threat. Police worked to clear the building before the all clear was given just after 4:30 p.m.

Vanderbilt University Medical Center issued the following statement concerning the shooting:

This afternoon at one of our clinics on the Vanderbilt Health One Hundred Oaks campus there was an incident involving law enforcement officers from Robertson County escorting an inmate. The incident was quickly resolved but resulted in the inmate being shot and is deceased, and one officer being transported to Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital for treatment. There were no other injuries from this incident. In accordance our policies, and out of an abundance of caution, employees and visitors on the One Hundred Oaks campus were advised to shelter in place while a thorough sweep of the building was conducted by law enforcement officers. The safety and well-being of our patients and employees is always our first concern.

Channel 4 has multiple crews on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.