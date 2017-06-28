Technology company Hyla creating 225 new jobs in La Vergne

Technology company Hyla is opening a new facility in La Vergne as part of an expansion.

The company will be investing more than $1 million to add 225 new jobs in the area.

Hyla collects, processes and distributes previously owned cellphones. Employees at the La Vergne facility will be assessing the condition of devices, removing customer data and conducting repairs before reselling them.

"I want to thank HYLA for choosing to locate its new operations in Rutherford County and for creating over 200 new jobs in La Vergne," said Gov. Bill Haslam in a news release. "With our strong workforce and central location, Tennessee is the prime location for companies like HYLA to call home. I appreciate HYLA for its commitment to Tennessee and for bringing us one step closer to our goal of making Tennessee the No. 1 location in the Southeast for high quality jobs."

Hyla will be moving its operations into a 100,000 square foot building.

"We are excited about our new mobile device reverse logistics technology facility. We selected the State of Tennessee, Rutherford County and La Vergne due to its central location, business friendly environment, and high-quality talent pool. We look forward to becoming an active member of the community and working together with local organizations to bring additional employment and prosperity to this region," said Biju Nair, president and CEO of HYLA, Inc., in a news release.

