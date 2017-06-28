Kroger celebrating 1 year of wine sales in Tennessee

Kroger is celebrating one year of being able to sell wine in its grocery stories.

The fight over wine in grocery stores pitted powerful lobbies against one another for years. It was kind of a stalemate until a voter referendum changed things.

Seventy-nine percent of Davidson County voters wanted wine in grocery stores. Community after community came in around 70 percent or more.

Liquor stores fought the proposal, saying it would kill their business. They won concessions, including that grocery stores must charge at least 20 percent above the wholesale price.

Kroger customers will be able to receive free bottle etchings at the following locations:

Brentwood Kroger - Franklin Road - June 30, Noon to 4 p.m.

Green Hills Kroger - Abbott Martin Road - July 1, Noon to 4 p.m.

Hendersonville Kroger - Main Street - July 3, Noon to 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.