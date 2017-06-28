Police searching for stolen car in Glencliff neighborhood - WSMV Channel 4

Police searching for stolen car in Glencliff neighborhood in south Nashville

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police are searching for a stolen vehicle in the Glencliff area of south Nashville.

The police pursuit has included part of Antioch Pike near Glencliff Elementary School and Woodbridge Apartment Homes.

Channel 4 has not received a description of the car or the suspect.

