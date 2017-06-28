2 arrested after stolen car found in south Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

2 arrested after stolen car found in south Nashville neighborhood

The two suspects were arrested in the Glencliff area on Wednesday. (WSMV) The two suspects were arrested in the Glencliff area on Wednesday. (WSMV)
Two people were arrested on Wednesday in the Glencliff neighborhood of south Nashville.

It all began when an officer in an unmarked car spotted a stolen car on Shelby Avenue.

The officer followed the vehicle down to Antioch Pike near Glencliff Elementary School, which is when the two suspects jumped out of the car.

Both suspects were later found and arrested.

Police have not released additional information about the incident.

    Davidson County news
