Tributes pour in on 1-year anniversary of Pat Summitt's death

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Family, friends and fans are remembering former Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, who died one year ago.

Summitt battled Alzheimer's disease for five years.

Summitt's foundation has been collecting video tributes, which are being released online and on social media throughout the day. Click here to see the full list.

"As a tribute to Coach Summitt we are sharing messages of gratitude from former Lady Vols, fellow coaches and colleagues, friends and loved ones of Pat's. This is one way of remembering Pat for the selfless leader she was and illustrating the impact she had on so many lives," said James A. Haslam II, advisory board chairman for The Pat Summitt Foundation, in a news release.

Summitt had 1,098 career victories and led the Lady Vols to eight national championships.

Back in 2011, Summitt and her son created The Pat Summitt Foundation to provide grants for research, education and care related to Alzheimer's disease.

