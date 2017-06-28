Valeo North America expanding, adding jobs to facility in Smyrna - WSMV Channel 4

Valeo North America expanding, adding jobs to facility in Smyrna

SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) -

Automotive supplier Valeo North America is expanding in Smyrna and is expected to create 80 new jobs in the area.

The company is planning on investing $25 million to add 130,000 square feet for new equipment and to increase product output in Rutherford County.

The facility will be manufacturing front-end modules, active grill shutters and HVAC products.

"It is always great news when a company chooses to expand in Tennessee, and I want to thank Valeo for its continued investment in Rutherford County," said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe. "Tennessee is home to more than 900 automotive suppliers and we are grateful that Valeo will grow this sector by creating 80 jobs in Smyrna. I look forward to seeing the company’s growth in our state."

Valeo has 166 plants worldwide and employs over 100,000 people.

