Judge rules Tennessee must release outsourcing records

Metro police are responding to a shooting call at 100 Oaks Mall on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Metro police are responding to a shooting call at 100 Oaks Mall on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Fort Campbell soldier has been reported missing after failing to report for duty on June 22.More >>
A Fort Campbell soldier has been reported missing after failing to report for duty on June 22.More >>
A newly signed Tennessee Titans player just gave his older brother a birthday gift unlike any other.More >>
A newly signed Tennessee Titans player just gave his older brother a birthday gift unlike any other.More >>
Technology company Hyla is opening a new facility in La Vergne as part of an expansion.More >>
Technology company Hyla is opening a new facility in La Vergne as part of an expansion.More >>
Customers will be able to receive free bottle etchings at several different stores across the Midstate.More >>
Customers will be able to receive free bottle etchings at several different stores across the Midstate.More >>
Police are searching for a stolen vehicle in the Glencliff area of south Nashville. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Police are searching for a stolen vehicle in the Glencliff area of south Nashville. Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.More >>
Family, friends and fans are remembering former Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, who died one year ago.More >>
Family, friends and fans are remembering former Lady Vols coach Pat Summitt, who died one year ago.More >>
The incident happened around 11 a.m. Monday outside the Brighton Valley Apartments on the 500 block of Brooksboro Terrace.More >>
The incident happened around 11 a.m. Monday outside the Brighton Valley Apartments on the 500 block of Brooksboro Terrace.More >>
The company is planning on investing $25 million to add 130,000 square feet for new equipment and to increase product output in Rutherford County.More >>
The company is planning on investing $25 million to add 130,000 square feet for new equipment and to increase product output in Rutherford County.More >>
A judge has ruled in favor of a media group that sued the state of Tennessee to release records about its attempt to outsource services at Fall Creek Falls State Park.More >>
A judge has ruled in favor of a media group that sued the state of Tennessee to release records about its attempt to outsource services at Fall Creek Falls State Park.More >>