Titans player surprises brother with check to pay off student loans

Logan Ryan shared the photo on Instagram. (Source: Logan Ryan)

A newly signed Tennessee Titans player just gave his older brother a birthday gift unlike any other.

Cornerback Logan Ryan decided to pay off his brother's $82,000 student loans.

Ryan, a former New England Patriot, was recently signed to a $30 million contract with the Titans.

His caption says, in part, "I'm fortunate and blessed to be able to take care of that for him. Love you big bro, you deserve it!"

