MLS Commissioner to visit Nashville

The commissioner for Major League Soccer (MLS) will visit Nashville to study the city’s bid for an expansion club and attend the Gold Cup match at Nissan Stadium.

Commissioner Don Garber is slated to visit Nashville on July 7-8 and will attend the United State’s Men’s National Team match against Panama on July 8 at 3:30 p.m.

The ML2Nashville committee said in a news release that details of Garber’s visit have not been finalized, but he is expected to spend time in meeting related to Nashville’s bid for an MLS club before attending the game.

Nashville is currently one of 12 cities competing for four expansion slots into the league. The MLS plans to select the first two locations in December.

Nashville launched its MLS big in August 2016 with the formation of the Nashville MLS Organizing Committee led by Bill Hagerty and Will Alexander. John R. Ingram joined as lead investor in December 2016.

Ingram and Nashville Mayor Megan Barry delivered Nashville’s formal expansion bid to league officials in January 2017.

