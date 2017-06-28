Fort Campbell soldier missing after failing to report for duty

A 52-year-old woman was arrested after police said several marijuana plants were seized from her Clinton home on Tuesday night.More >>
A 52-year-old woman was arrested after police said several marijuana plants were seized from her Clinton home on Tuesday night.More >>
Goodlettsville police are connecting the shooting at a west Nashville Target that injured two Vanderbilt football players with two recent armed robberies.More >>
Goodlettsville police are connecting the shooting at a west Nashville Target that injured two Vanderbilt football players with two recent armed robberies.More >>
A Fort Campbell soldier has been reported missing after failing to report for duty on June 22.More >>
A Fort Campbell soldier has been reported missing after failing to report for duty on June 22.More >>
Nashville's vice mayor has created a special committee that will look at the city's current policy on short-term rentals and give suggestions on how to approve it.More >>
Nashville's vice mayor has created a special committee that will look at the city's current policy on short-term rentals and give suggestions on how to approve it.More >>
Two Gangster Disciples members have been sentenced to federal prison for an attack against a rival street gang in Tennessee.More >>
Two Gangster Disciples members have been sentenced to federal prison for an attack against a rival street gang in Tennessee.More >>
A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit regarding funding between a Tennessee sheriff and mayor.More >>
A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit regarding funding between a Tennessee sheriff and mayor.More >>
Police say a man is receiving medical treatment after a house fire in La Vergne. The fire sparked around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of John D. Street.More >>
Police say a man is receiving medical treatment after a house fire in La Vergne. The fire sparked around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of John D. Street.More >>
The incident happened in the parking lot of the International Indoor Soccer Complex on Antioch Pike just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The incident happened in the parking lot of the International Indoor Soccer Complex on Antioch Pike just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Shania Twain is making a rare appearance in Nashville at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.More >>
Shania Twain is making a rare appearance in Nashville at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry is urging the Metro Council to give "serious consideration" before passing a controversial ordinance on immigration.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry is urging the Metro Council to give "serious consideration" before passing a controversial ordinance on immigration.More >>
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >>
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >>
The blood alcohol level of an Idaho Falls woman was nearly four times the legal limit when she crashed her car with four children insideMore >>
The blood alcohol level of an Idaho Falls woman was nearly four times the legal limit when she crashed her car with four children insideMore >>
A Florida man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.More >>
A Florida man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.More >>
An 80-year-old New Hampshire woman fought off a rabid bobcat with the help of her two dogs and her gardening sickle.More >>
An 80-year-old New Hampshire woman fought off a rabid bobcat with the help of her two dogs and her gardening sickle.More >>
A Middle Tennessee doctor and his wife will spend the next three years in prison after being sentenced for conspiring to defraud the IRS.More >>
A Middle Tennessee doctor and his wife will spend the next three years in prison after being sentenced for conspiring to defraud the IRS.More >>
A Time magazine cover featuring Donald Trump hangs on the walls of at least four of the president's golf clubs, in Florida, Virginia, Ireland and Scotland.More >>
A Time magazine cover featuring Donald Trump hangs on the walls of at least four of the president's golf clubs, in Florida, Virginia, Ireland and Scotland.More >>
They are the fires that no one in Tennessee will soon forget. Fourteen people were killed, dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed, and very few questions were answered about the investigation into the Gatlinburg wildfires.More >>
They are the fires that no one in Tennessee will soon forget. Fourteen people were killed, dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed, and very few questions were answered about the investigation into the Gatlinburg wildfires.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting was not random. Officials said the two groups of people had arranged a meeting at the parking lot, which involved"an ill-conceived plan to recover a stolen cellphone."More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting was not random. Officials said the two groups of people had arranged a meeting at the parking lot, which involved"an ill-conceived plan to recover a stolen cellphone."More >>
Goodlettsville police are connecting the shooting at a west Nashville Target that injured two Vanderbilt football players with two recent armed robberies.More >>
Goodlettsville police are connecting the shooting at a west Nashville Target that injured two Vanderbilt football players with two recent armed robberies.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Craig Mears was driving the wrong way on Highway 70 S when he hit another vehicle head-on just after 9:20 p.m.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Craig Mears was driving the wrong way on Highway 70 S when he hit another vehicle head-on just after 9:20 p.m.More >>