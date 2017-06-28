Vice mayor creates special committee to look at city's policy on short-term rentals

There's a renewed push for tighter regulations on short-term rentals in Davidson County.

Nashville's vice mayor has created a special committee that will look at the city's current policy on short-term rentals and give suggestions on how to approve it.

Those include a possible cap on the number of guests allowed at short-term rental homes and the number of those types of homes allowed in each neighborhood.

The regulation of short-term rental homes has been a hot-button issue for several months after people living near those homes complained about their neighbors' houses turning into party hotels.

Airbnb and HomeAway have become wildly popular here in the Midstate. People can rake in hundreds of dollars per night for renting out their homes.

Metro Council has already pushed back a final vote on a bill that would phase out short-term rentals in Davidson County.

Talk of banning those rental homes ruffled some feathers with some state Republican lawmakers, who threatened to squash any related bill.

Nashville's vice mayor is hoping this new committee can help come up with a compromise on regulations.

Officials from Airbnb and HomeAway support the idea, saying they are hopeful they can reach a solution.

Click here to read the full text of the ordinance.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.