2 Gangster Disciples sentenced to federal prison for attack

A 52-year-old woman was arrested after police said several marijuana plants were seized from her Clinton home on Tuesday night.More >>
A 52-year-old woman was arrested after police said several marijuana plants were seized from her Clinton home on Tuesday night.More >>
Goodlettsville police are connecting the shooting at a west Nashville Target that injured two Vanderbilt football players with two recent armed robberies.More >>
Goodlettsville police are connecting the shooting at a west Nashville Target that injured two Vanderbilt football players with two recent armed robberies.More >>
A Fort Campbell soldier has been reported missing after failing to report for duty on June 22.More >>
A Fort Campbell soldier has been reported missing after failing to report for duty on June 22.More >>
Nashville's vice mayor has created a special committee that will look at the city's current policy on short-term rentals and give suggestions on how to approve it.More >>
Nashville's vice mayor has created a special committee that will look at the city's current policy on short-term rentals and give suggestions on how to approve it.More >>
Two Gangster Disciples members have been sentenced to federal prison for an attack against a rival street gang in Tennessee.More >>
Two Gangster Disciples members have been sentenced to federal prison for an attack against a rival street gang in Tennessee.More >>
A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit regarding funding between a Tennessee sheriff and mayor.More >>
A settlement has been reached in a lawsuit regarding funding between a Tennessee sheriff and mayor.More >>
Police say a man is receiving medical treatment after a house fire in La Vergne. The fire sparked around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of John D. Street.More >>
Police say a man is receiving medical treatment after a house fire in La Vergne. The fire sparked around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of John D. Street.More >>
The incident happened in the parking lot of the International Indoor Soccer Complex on Antioch Pike just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
The incident happened in the parking lot of the International Indoor Soccer Complex on Antioch Pike just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Shania Twain is making a rare appearance in Nashville at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.More >>
Shania Twain is making a rare appearance in Nashville at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry is urging the Metro Council to give "serious consideration" before passing a controversial ordinance on immigration.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry is urging the Metro Council to give "serious consideration" before passing a controversial ordinance on immigration.More >>