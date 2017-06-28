Man injured, 4 animals killed in La Vergne house fire - WSMV Channel 4

Man injured, 4 animals killed in La Vergne house fire

Posted:
LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a man is receiving medical treatment after a house fire in La Vergne.

The fire sparked around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of John D. Street.

A man is being treated for smoke inhalation. Four animals were killed in the fire.

It's not clear what caused the fire.

