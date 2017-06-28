Man injured, 4 animals killed in La Vergne house fire

Police say a man is receiving medical treatment after a house fire in La Vergne. The fire sparked around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on the 100 block of John D. Street.More >>
Police say they have found the vehicle involved in two armed robberies in the Nashville area.More >>
The incident happened in the parking lot of the International Indoor Soccer Complex on Antioch Pike just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Shania Twain is making a rare appearance in Nashville at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry is urging the Metro Council to give "serious consideration" before passing a controversial ordinance on immigration.More >>
A Middle Tennessee doctor and his wife will spend the next three years in prison after being sentenced for conspiring to defraud the IRS.More >>
They are the fires that no one in Tennessee will soon forget. Fourteen people were killed, dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed, and very few questions were answered about the investigation into the Gatlinburg wildfires.More >>
Metro police are searching for a man accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend inside her Madison apartment last week.More >>
Antioch is shaping up to be the next hot spot for development in Nashville. With Swedish furniture company IKEA expected to arrive in 2020, more businesses are flocking to an area some view as crime-ridden.More >>
Sometimes a mighty message can come in a small package. One woman has set out to prove that with a home full of little cardboard boxes and packaging paper. Her ministry starts with sharing her own story.More >>
A woman's body was found in a restroom at a northeast Oklahoma Walmart three days after she was seen on store video entering the room.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting was not random. Officials said the two groups of people had arranged a meeting at the parking lot, which involved"an ill-conceived plan to recover a stolen cellphone."More >>
They are the fires that no one in Tennessee will soon forget. Fourteen people were killed, dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed, and very few questions were answered about the investigation into the Gatlinburg wildfires.More >>
A Middle Tennessee doctor and his wife will spend the next three years in prison after being sentenced for conspiring to defraud the IRS.More >>
A mother and father were arrested after their three young children were found living in a home filled with trash, feces and several neglected animals.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Craig Mears was driving the wrong way on Highway 70 S when he hit another vehicle head-on just after 9:20 p.m.More >>
A Florida man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.More >>
Mayor Megan Barry is urging the Metro Council to give "serious consideration" before passing a controversial ordinance on immigration.More >>
A Time magazine cover featuring Donald Trump hangs on the walls of at least four of the president's golf clubs, in Florida, Virginia, Ireland and Scotland.More >>
An 80-year-old New Hampshire woman fought off a rabid bobcat with the help of her two dogs and her gardening sickle.More >>
