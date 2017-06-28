Armed robbery suspects' car found, linked to Target shooting

Police are looking for two men in connection to two armed robberies in the Nashville area early Tuesday morning.

The Z-Mart in East Nashville was robbed around 2 a.m. (WSMV)

According to Metro police, the shooting was not random. Officials said the two groups of people had arranged a meeting at the parking lot, which involved"an ill-conceived plan to recover a stolen cellphone."

The red Toyota Corolla was found in the parking lot of America's Best Value Inn. (WSMV)

Police say they have found the vehicle involved in a shooting and two armed robberies in the Nashville area.

Goodlettsville police officers found the red Toyota Corolla in the parking lot of the America's Best Value Inn overnight.

Metro Nashville Police Department officers responded to the scene and set up a perimeter to search for the suspects.

Police towed the vehicle and are reviewing surveillance video to find more information.

Authorities were ultimately unable to find the two armed men, who have not been identified.

According to Metro police, the suspects first robbed the Z-Mart on Gallatin Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday. About two hours later, police say they struck again at a gas station on Eatons Creek Road in Joelton.

Police say the car was stolen from the parking lot of the Target on White Bridge Road after two Vanderbilt football players were injured in a shooting on Monday night. Both victims have non-critical injuries. Police said the shooting was not random and was an arranged meeting that involved a stolen cellphone.

