Man critically injured in shooting outside Antioch soccer complex

The shooting happened just before 11 p.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)

An investigation is underway after a man was shot in Antioch on Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the International Indoor Soccer Complex on Antioch Pike just before 11 p.m.

According to police, the victim was sitting in his car waiting for someone who was a part of a soccer game when four black males ran up to his car and opened fire. The reason is unknown.

The victim was struck in the chest, leg and hand.

When police arrived on the scene, they administered first aid and put a tourniquet on the victim’s leg before medics arrived. Doctors say if officers had not done that, the victim would have died.

The victim, whose name has not been released, is in critical but stable condition at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The suspects were seen leaving the scene in a white Honda Accord.

