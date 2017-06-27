Brentwood doctor, wife sentenced to 3 years in fraud case

A Middle Tennessee doctor and his wife will spend the next three years in prison after being sentenced for conspiring to defraud the IRS.

Officials say Dr. Jeff McCoy and his wife, Andra McCoy, of Brentwood, filed more than $2.6 million in fraudulent refunds and failed to pay more than $500,000 in taxes.

In addition to serving three years in prison, they will have to pay back nearly $1 million to the IRS.

