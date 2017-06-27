Questions unanswered in Gatlinburg wildfires after judge clears records release

They are the fires that no one in Tennessee will soon forget. Fourteen people were killed, dozens of homes and businesses were destroyed, and very few questions were answered about the investigation into the Gatlinburg wildfires.

More than seven months have passed since the wildfires.

"There are a lot of questions about the fire," said Deborah Fisher, executive director of Tennessee Coalition for Open Government. "Why wasn't there an earlier evacuation order? What was done to contain the fire? These are all legitimate questions by citizens of Tennessee, and this stonewalling of information has been really frustrating.”

Sevier County emergency officials and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) have repeatedly denied our requests for information, citing a Dec. 14 gag order that was filed in the juvenile court case against the teens suspected of setting the fires.

Tuesday, Channel 4 learned that Sevier County Juvenile Judge Jeff Rader had written an on order dated June 2, explaining that his order was never intended to prohibit TEMA from providing information under the Public Records Act. The order was filed June 5; however, TEMA never announced the clarification had been made and records could be released.

Judge Rader noted in his June 2 order that the gag order was mainly addressed to attorneys involved in the case not TEMA or other agencies.

"If they were concerned that this would affect the court case, they now have the judge saying it's not part of my court case," Fisher said.

Now, nearly a month after the judge made that clarification, TEMA has yet to release the records about response time and recovery efforts.

"The law says public records requests should be responded to promptly," Fisher said. “In this case, they got the order and didn't tell anybody. … I think that they should really speed up any response. They've had more than six months to look at all these records. It should not take that long to get them out to the people who requested them."

TEMA sent the following statement from Director Patrick Sheehan:

TEMA, working through legal counsel and with the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office, requested the ruling from the Sevier County Juvenile Court to clarify what records we could share without violating or being in contempt of the Court’s original order to withhold records. We did this to ensure we would not endanger any ongoing investigations and prosecutions, nor interfere with the right of the accused to receive a fair trial under law. As soon as the Court ruling was issued, TEMA in conjunction with our legal office, began gathering records for the purpose of reviewing for confidentiality, responsiveness, and potential cost estimates to respond to the multiple requests we have received. These requests cover a large period of time and comprise thousands of records, many of which are not centrally located, that TEMA must collect from across the State and review. TEMA continues to work as quickly as possible to respond to all current and future requests for records.

Click here to read Judge Rader's order.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.