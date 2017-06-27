Police search for suspect in Madison domestic assault

Police say William Fitts is known to frequent the Madison area. (Source: Metro Nashville PD)

Metro police are searching for a man accused of physically assaulting his girlfriend inside her Madison apartment last week.

William Fitts, 40, has previous convictions for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and violating an order of protection.

An arrest warrant charging Fitts with attempted assault/aggravated strangulation was issued last Wednesday, the same day as the alleged attack.

Police said Fitts is known to frequent the Madison area. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

