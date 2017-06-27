Burn survivor now delivers boxes of love to Vanderbilt's burn unit

Sometimes a mighty message can come in a small package.

One woman has set out to prove that with a home full of little cardboard boxes and packaging paper. Her ministry starts with sharing her own story.

"Well, hello, hello, hello," laughed Andrea Pitts, walking into the Vanderbilt Burn Center, hugging staff.

It was delivery day for Pitts, as she stacked little cardboard boxes into drawers. The Vanderbilt staff knows the value of the boxes she brings.

"I'm humbled and honored to be able to help some patients that are experiencing the same thing I've experienced as well," Pitts said.

"I was 18 months old. My mom, she was in the kitchen cooking. She turned for a quick second, and in that quick second, I'd reached up for the ladle. I spilled the hot water all over myself," Pitts added. "That was pretty devastating that day. When I think back, it's almost like this was another little girl that this happened to. I have so much compassion for what her parents went through. I can't imagine how my mom feels throughout this situation, and I always want her to know I never blame her for this situation because things happen."

Pitts was burned on 30 percent of her body including her face, arms and chest. In all her therapy, her little smile lifted the other burn survivors at Vanderbilt. She's doing that again.

Pitts creates boxes of love for the burn unit.

"We're putting in some notebooks for the patients," she said, setting notebooks into a row of boxes on a folding table. "Here's a deck of cards, lotion, lip balm."

She calls her effort Scars Uncovered.

"This right here is just a little note from me, just letting them know, I've been through what they've been through," she said, adding the note to the boxes. "It's a little encouragement."

Among the people touched by the boxes of love is Bowling Green pastor Steve Ayers, burned on 60 percent of his body on a house boat last year.

"I began to realize there's somebody outside this experience that cares," Ayers said. "You have to get used to your scars. One of the crises of burns and scars is you tend to go live in the shadows. I think Andrea brought the light into the shadows and said, 'You can still live.'"

"Oh my goodness, you're going to break my heart," said Pitts, wiping away tears as she approached a man with his arms and hands in bandages.

It was longtime friend, John Honeysucker. Pitts had no idea he was at Vanderbilt or that he got one of the boxes.

"What happened?" she asked.

"A radiator blew up on me," Honeysucker replied, turning his attention to the box of love. "To have someone walk in a room and say, 'This is for you,' I didn't know what to say. I didn't know how to receive it to be honest."

"Just meeting her makes you realize, wait a minute, this is going to go on," Ayers said. "It's these great little precious gifts you get along the way that can lead to some major healing in your life and some major encouragement in your life."

"You will get through this," Pitts told Honeysucker. "It'll be a journey, but you'll get through it."

"Throughout everything, I just try to remain positive," she said. "I know even though I had a tragic accident, something great can come from it and is coming from it. I think this journey is helping me too."

Pitts wants Scars Uncovered to eventually be a place that can assist with wound care supplies and give counseling to burn survivors. It's already a 501c3 non-profit.

A Fundraising Burn and Awareness event to benefit Scars Uncovered will be held Saturday, Nov. 18. There will be a wine tasting with live music and a silent auction.

Click here for more information on Scars Uncovered.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.