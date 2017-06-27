Rutherford detectives seeks information in 40-year-old cold case

Stanley Smith's body was found in an abandoned house in March 1977. (Source: Rutherford County Sheriff's Office)

The family of a Murfreesboro man found murdered 40 years ago is still seeking information about his killer.

A passerby found the body of Stanley Smith, 26, in an abandoned house near the Stones River Battlefield on March 25, 1977.

At the time of his death, Smith left behind a 2-year-old son.

Detective Steve Kohler is now investigating the case with the TBI.

“I can’t imagine a mother not knowing why her son was killed,” Kohler said in a release.

Anyone with information about Smith’s murder can contact Kohler at 615-904-3046. Callers can remain anonymous.

Anonymous calls can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 615-895-STOP between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“If anybody saw or heard something, even if you think it may not be significant, I would like to hear from you,” Kohler said. “The only thing we are focused on is who killed Stanley.”

Kohler added he hopes advancements in technology will help identify the killer.

