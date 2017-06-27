Shania Twain exhibit at CMHOF opens this weekend - WSMV Channel 4

Shania Twain exhibit at CMHOF opens this weekend

Shania Twain performing at Bridgestone Arena in July 2015. (WSMV file photo) Shania Twain performing at Bridgestone Arena in July 2015. (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Shania Twain is making a rare appearance in Nashville at the Country Music Hall of Fame on Tuesday night.

This weekend, the hall of fame will open an exhibit featuring Twain’s stage clothes, photographs and personal memorabilia.

Twain came to Nashville from Canada in the early ‘90s. By the end of the decade, she was one of the best-selling artists in history. She remains the best-selling woman in country music history.

