Sheriff, mayor respond to legal opinion on Metro Council immigration ordinance

Mayor Megan Barry is urging the Metro Council to give "serious consideration" before passing a controversial ordinance on immigration.

Metro Council will be voting on the ordinance next week.

The bill would prevent any Metro funds or resources from being used to assist in enforcing federal immigration laws. It would also not allow any Metro employee, including police, to help find out someone's immigration status.

The final vote will be held on July 6.

In a statement, Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall said he asked for a legal opinion about the ordinance three weeks ago.

Three weeks ago, I asked Metro's Director of Law, Jon Cooper, for a formal legal opinion regarding ordinance BL739. It was my concern this bill, which would have prohibited the sheriff's office from cooperating with federal immigration authorities, was overreaching. I am pleased with this legal opinion as it validates my concerns that a local legislative body cannot limit the core duties of a state constitutional office as defined in state law. Additionally, I join Mayor Megan Barry in asking the council to reconsider passage of this legislation.

In his legal opinion, Metro Law Director Jon Cooper said that Metro Council can't limit the Davidson County sheriff's "core duties."

"An ordinance is not enforceable if it violates the Metropolitan Charter, state law or federal law," Cooper said.

The opinion goes on to say, "Under federal law, local officials are expressly authorized to cooperate with federal officials related to immigration. If federal officials present the sheriff with lawfully committed persons for detention, he is authorized to receive and control their custody until they are discharged."

Click here to read the full legal opinion.

Barry sent out this statement on Tuesday morning:

It is clear from this legal opinion that BL2017-739 does not apply to Sheriff Daron Hall, who has said he will continue to honor detainer requests from the federal government. Additionally, the Metro Nashville Police Department has concerns that the ordinance would prohibit them from recommending U visa applications for immigrants who are victims of crime and willing to help put dangerous criminals in jail. Losing that law enforcement tool could jeopardize public safety and would run counter to the intentions of the sponsors to make Nashville a more welcoming city for New Americans. The Metro Council should give serious consideration to these factors and reconsider whether this legislation is appropriate or necessary at this time.

House Speaker Beth Harwell has issued this statement:

I strongly concur with Metro’s legal director, Jon Cooper. Sherriff Daron Hall’s powers cannot be restricted by the Metro Council. The sheriff is a state constitutional officer, and his duties are prescribed by the General Assembly. Our local, state, and federal law enforcement officials must be able to work together to keep our children, families, and communities safe, and I will make sure they have the power to do that.

Click here to read the full text of the ordinance.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.