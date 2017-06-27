Tennessee man takes Elvis guitar fight to appeals court

A Tennessee man is asking an appeals court to overturn a decision awarding a guitar once owned by Elvis Presley to the National Music Museum at the University of South Dakota.More >>
At least seven cars were involved in the wreck, which happened at the intersection of John R. Rice Boulevard and Fortress Boulevard.
Police have charged four men in connection to a homicide in Clarksville. Antonio Henson, 21, was shot multiple times on Kellogg Street back in January.
Metro Council will be voting on a controversial immigration ordinance next week. If the bill passes, it would change Metro code regarding federal civil immigration laws.
The Vans Warped Tour is coming to the Fairgrounds Nashville on Tuesday, which will cause delays for drivers in the area.
A Vanderbilt University project to combat fake news has clinched an award worth $50,000 in funding.
Small businesses in some Tennessee counties are eligible for federal loans as a result of a drought last fall.
Police are looking for two men in connection to two armed robberies in the Nashville area early Tuesday morning.
Channel 4's crew witnessed at least two people being taken from the scene in ambulances. One person was shot above the knee.
The plan includes limiting classroom celebrations that serve food. It also asks teachers not to use unhealthy snacks as a reward for good behavior.
