Rental truck involved in police pursuit causes crash in Murfreesboro

A truck overturned in the wreck on Fentress Boulevard. (WSMV)

A Penske rental truck was involved in the wreck. (WSMV)

A rental truck involved in a police pursuit caused a big crash in Murfreesboro on Tuesday morning.

At least seven cars were involved in the wreck, which happened at the intersection of John R. Rice Boulevard and Fortress Boulevard.

Sgt. Chris Dye with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Williamson County authorities were trying to stop the Penske rental truck in connection with a possible burglary.

Pastor Steve Schwanke of the Meadow Baptist Church in Franklin said he called police when he saw two men trying to bust into his church's tool shed by backing the Penske truck into it. Schwanke said he called 911, which is when the two suspects fled and the chase began.

At one point, police backed off on the ground and used a helicopter to track the suspect's vehicle from the air.

According to THP, serious injuries were reported in the wreck.

A rental truck wrecked on John. R Rice and Fortress Blvd. in M'boro. pic.twitter.com/ayJXAukcG5 — Cody C. Engdahl (@WSMVCodyEngdahl) June 27, 2017

Multiple cars in a wreck on John R. Rice and Fortress in M'boro. pic.twitter.com/ISEvo7zYff — Cody C. Engdahl (@WSMVCodyEngdahl) June 27, 2017

