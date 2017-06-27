Metro Council to vote on controversial immigration ordinance

Metro Council will be voting on a controversial immigration ordinance next week.

If the bill passes, it would change Metro code regarding federal civil immigration laws.

The change would prevent any Metro funds or resources from being used to assist in enforcing federal immigration laws. It would also not allow any Metro employee, including police, to help find out someone's immigration status.

Recently, during the second of three readings, the immigration ordinance passed easily through Metro Council. The final vote will be held on July 6.

State Republicans are urging the council not to pass the ordinance. They say the bill is a clear violation of Tennessee law.

In a letter supported by 63 Republican lawmakers, legislators said, "We will not hesitate to act if these ordinances should pass."

Channel 4 asked lawmakers what their plans were, but we did not hear back.

Click here to read the full text of the ordinance.

