Vans Warped Tour to cause delays near Nashville Fairgrounds

The Vans Warped Tour is coming to the Fairgrounds Nashville on Tuesday, which will cause delays for drivers in the area.

Wedgewood Avenue will be closed for through traffic from Rains Avenue to Nolensville Pike from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

About 10,000 fans are expected to attend the music festival, which has multiple stages.

Metro police officers and fairgrounds parking staff will be helping to direct traffic.

This is the fourth year the Fairgrounds has hosted the Vans Warped Tour.

