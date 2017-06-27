2 suspects wanted in armed robberies in East Nashville, Joelton

The TFuel in Joelton was robbed around 4 a.m. (WSMV)

Police are looking for two men in connection to two armed robberies in the Nashville area.

According to Metro police, the suspects first robbed the Z-Mart on Gallatin Avenue around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

Around 4 a.m., police say they struck again at a gas station on Eatons Creek Road in Joelton.

Police realized the suspects were the same people after comparing surveillance video. Both men had guns and had their faces and hands covered.

One man was wearing a light gray hoodie with a black hood and blue jeans. The other suspect was wearing a maroon hoodie, black jeans and a gray hoodie.

The two robbers got a ride from a red Toyota Corolla with a missing hubcap on the right side.

