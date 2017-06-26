Metro Schools seeks input on new wellness policy

Metro Nashville Public Schools is seeking input on its revamped wellness plan.

The plan includes limiting classroom celebrations that serve food. It also asks teachers not to use unhealthy snacks as a reward for good behavior.

The policy also promotes more physical activity and says exercise such as running laps or push-ups cannot be used as a form of punishment.

The proposal includes plans for sex education and mental health training.

Click here to read the full proposal.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.