Shooting reported in West Nashville Target parking lot

Shooting reported in West Nashville Target parking lot

Posted: Updated:
The shooting happened at Target on White Bridge Road. (WSMV) The shooting happened at Target on White Bridge Road. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Metro police are on the scene of a reported shooting in the parking lot of Target on White Bridge Road in West Nashville.

Police said an apparent robbery took place in the parking lot.

Channel 4's crew witnessed at least two people being taken from the scene in ambulances. Their injuries are apparently non-life-threatening.

It's unclear at this time if police are looking for a suspect.

The Target store remained open following the shooting.

Channel 4 has a crew on the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

