Police: 2 Vanderbilt football players injured in Target parking lot shooting

Two gunmen are on the run after shooting two Vanderbilt football players outside the Target on White Bridge Road on Monday night.

According to Metro police, the shooting was not random. Officials said the two groups of people had arranged a meeting at the parking lot, which involved "an ill-conceived plan to recover a stolen cellphone."

Police said the incident leading up to the shooting happened on Monday when Vanderbilt wide receiver Donaven Tennyson met up with someone to try to sell his cellphone. Tennyson's cellphone was stolen during the meeting in the parking lot of the Chili's on West End.

Tennyson told police he noticed his stolen phone was listed online, which is when he reportedly made a fake profile and arranged a meeting with the seller at Target.

The 19-year-old brought two friends with him, O’montae Daley and Frank Coppet, both 18. The trio brought a pellet pistol with them.

Coppet reportedly got out of their car with the pellet gun, which is when two people in a gray Buick sedan opened fire.

Daley was shot in the leg. Coppet was shot in the arm by a shotgun. Both have non-critical injuries.

Tennyson is a sophomore from Richmond, VA. He played in eight games in the 2016 season. Daley is a defensive back from Warner Robins, GA. Coppet is a redshirt freshman defensive back from Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Police have not released specific descriptions of the gunmen, who also stole the victims' red Toyota Corolla.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. The store stayed open as officers processed the crime scene.

Vanderbilt University issued the following statement concerning the shooting:

Three Vanderbilt University students were involved in a shooting incident at a Target store in West Nashville. The incident stemmed from a cell phone stolen from one of the Vanderbilt students. Two of the Vanderbilt students suffered gunshot wounds. Our foremost concern is the wellbeing of our students, but it appears their injuries are not life-threatening. The university is monitoring the situation and will determine if any action on the part of the university is appropriate.

