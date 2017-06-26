2 shot during apparent robbery in Target parking lot in west Nashville

The shooting happened at Target on White Bridge Road. (WSMV)

Two gunmen are on the run after shooting two people outside the Target on White Bridge Road on Monday night.

According to Metro police, the shooting may have been connected to a robbery.

Channel 4's crew witnessed at least two people being taken from the scene in ambulances. One person was shot above the knee.

Police are looking for two suspects in the case but have not released descriptions of the gunmen.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. The store stayed open as police processed the crime scene.

Our crew saw at least 2 people be taken by ambulance from White Bridge Target parking lot following shooting. pic.twitter.com/Q7KDAoOjNy — Liz Lohuis (@WSMVLizLohuis) June 27, 2017

