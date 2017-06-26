Inconsistent verdict argument in Brandon Banks case may not go far in appeal

The retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Here are photos from throughout the course of the trial.

Here is a day-by-day summary of what happened during the first trial for Brandon Vandenburg and Cory Batey in January 2015.

Here are the people who are involved in the sex crimes case involving Vanderbilt football players.

Brandon Vandenburg is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Brandon Vandenburg is charged with five counts of aggravated rape in connection to the sexual assault of a female student in 2013.

Opening statements for the retrial for Cory Batey began on April 4, 2016. Batey is one of four former Vanderbilt football players who is charged in the rape of an unconscious female student in June 2013.

Just moments after a jury foreman announced convictions for aggravated rape and aggravated sexual battery, Brandon Banks' attorney said they would appeal.

"There's just a lot more to be done before this is over with," defense attorney Mark Scruggs said immediately after the trial on Friday.

Scruggs argued the verdict containing both five not guilty verdicts and two felony aggravated convictions was legally inconsistent.

"It involves criminal responsibility or aiding or abetting, so it's inconsistent that he would be found not guilty regarding criminal responsibility on five counts and guilty of aiding and abetting on the other," Scruggs said. "If that were the case then the charges would be reduced to either rape and/or sexual battery.”

But could an inconsistent verdict be grounds for a new trial? Not in Tennessee, according to defense attorney Cynthia Sherwood, who cites a 2015 Supreme Court rape case.

"State vs. Smith, which says inconsistent verdicts cannot be grounds for a new trial. The Supreme Court case, out of Memphis, was just used last month to shoot down the appeal argument,” Sherwood said.

"The defense argues if they found him not guilty on this count, they would have had to have found him not guilty on this other count to be consistent. That may or may not be true in this case. However, in Tennessee, it is not a basis for relief. So as long as there is enough evidence to support the jury finding, it would be upheld," said Sherwood, of Sherwood Boutique Litigation.

The defense could also argue motions around their duress defense. Throughout the trial, the defense argued that Banks committed the acts under duress from bullying and being called gay by his teammates. His defense tried to submit testimony about an alleged dorm orgy from the night before the rape that Banks refused to participate in and was taunted for.

Judge Monte Watkins has never allowed testimony regarding the events from the night before as a defense in any of the previous trials and denied the references during Banks' trial as well.

"I think what the defense is going to argue and what they're clearly going to argue on appeal is that the court undercut their duress defense," Sherwood said. "That without context and without the jury understanding exactly how he was bullied, and especially something occurring the night before, that's absolutely a piece of evidence that would be argued about.”

Monday, Scruggs decided not to comment on his appeal efforts in the case.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.