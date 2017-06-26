Nonprofit uses water sports to prevent youth violence

Mayor Megan Barry is urging the Metro Council to give "serious consideration" before passing a controversial ordinance on immigration.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting was not random. Officials said the two groups of people had arranged a meeting at the parking lot, which involved"an ill-conceived plan to recover a stolen cellphone."More >>
At least seven cars were involved in the wreck, which happened at the intersection of John R. Rice Boulevard and Fortress Boulevard.More >>
A Tennessee man is asking an appeals court to overturn a decision awarding a guitar once owned by Elvis Presley to the National Music Museum at the University of South Dakota.More >>
Police have charged four men in connection to a homicide in Clarksville. Antonio Henson, 21, was shot multiple times on Kellogg Street back in January.More >>
Metro Council will be voting on a controversial immigration ordinance next week. If the bill passes, it would change Metro code regarding federal civil immigration laws.More >>
The Vans Warped Tour is coming to the Fairgrounds Nashville on Tuesday, which will cause delays for drivers in the area.More >>
A Vanderbilt University project to combat fake news has clinched an award worth $50,000 in funding.More >>
Small businesses in some Tennessee counties are eligible for federal loans as a result of a drought last fall.More >>
Police are looking for two men in connection to two armed robberies in the Nashville area early Tuesday morning.More >>
A mother and father were arrested after their three young children were found living in a home filled with trash, feces and several neglected animals.More >>
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Craig Mears was driving the wrong way on Highway 70 S when he hit another vehicle head-on just after 9:20 p.m.More >>
Authorities say the father of a missing Southern California boy had become a flight risk when he was arrested on a murder charge last week in Las Vegas.More >>
CNN says it has accepted the resignations of three employees involved in a retracted story about a supposed investigation into a pre-inaugural meeting between an associate of President Donald Trump and the head of a Russian investment fund.More >>
A possible emergency situation is underway at Redstone Arsenal.More >>
According to Metro police, the shooting was not random. Officials said the two groups of people had arranged a meeting at the parking lot, which involved"an ill-conceived plan to recover a stolen cellphone."More >>
At least seven cars were involved in the wreck, which happened at the intersection of John R. Rice Boulevard and Fortress Boulevard.More >>
"1984" has come to Broadway, and it's making theater-goers faint, vomit, scream at the actors from their seats, and get in fights.More >>
Police are looking for two men in connection to two armed robberies in the Nashville area early Tuesday morning.More >>
Gary Rogers is a Linden city alderman, the Perry County EMA director, the EMS director and the rescue squad director. He also used to be a county commissioner, the fire chief and the 911 director.More >>
