After dog charges at officer, neighbors share concerns of dog returning

A video captured a dog charging at a Gallatin Police officer last week, and the officer firing a shot.

Some neighbors said they don't want the dog back in their neighborhood. Others said they don't mind the dog coming back as long as something's done to help families feel safe.

"They do let it out at night," said neighbor Joyce Dugan. "I've never, ever seen that dog on a leash. We have children in this neighborhood."

Dugan loves having her grandchildren visit her Gallatin home. She said playtime outside is over when a dog on nearby Ironwood Drive is out.

"We go in the house," she said. "We're very scared of it. I have small dogs too, and that rottweiler would eat them up."

Dugan said the recent video takes the problem to a new level.

A Gallatin police body cam video shows an officer approaching the home after a complaint about the dog. The home's owner goes to get the dog. Shortly after, the video shows the dog charging at the officer, and the officer firing. The shot did not hit the dog, and he was later taken to Sumner County Animal Control. He was released to owner Craig Jackson Friday.

"It's very aggressive if it charged at an officer," Dugan said. "If that was one of our children or one of us, that's just not acceptable."

Another neighbor told Channel 4 she is angry the dog has been back in the neighborhood already.

Gallatin police said the owner has been cited three times for "dog running at large," while reports have been made of the dog attacking another animal and a construction worker injured while running away. Some neighbors said it has all been stacking up.

Owner Jackson said off-camera the dog was only back for a short while one night and is staying at his mother's house for now. He said until recently he thought the complaints were just from one neighbor, but the video made him realize there was a problem.

In a Facebook post, Jackson said in part, "This unfortunately was a situation that should have been prevented by me as the owner. Fence. The end. I do apologize to the officer involved, and I'm glad everyone is OK from this situation including my dog."

"He doesn't bother me as long as he's contained," Dugan said. "He needs to be contained somewhere. They need to either get a fenced-in backyard or put the dog on a leash."

