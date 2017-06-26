911 director accused of smearing dog feces in dispatcher's parking spot

Gary Rogers is a Linden city alderman, the Perry County EMA director, the EMS director and the rescue squad director.

He also used to be a county commissioner, the fire chief and the 911 director.

Rogers resigned from that 911 director position on Wednesday after a dispatcher accused him of harassment.

She filed a police report saying that Rogers cursed at her and put dog feces in her parking spot. She said that there is surveillance video to prove it.

The quality of the video Channel 4 obtained is poor. It's shot by a cell phone off of a screen, but the sheriff's office has seen the high definition version.

They said it’s "definitely Rogers in the video" and "he's definitely smearing something."

The victim in this case didn't want to interview.

Others in town are now upset and being vocal about it.

"It's just unacceptable for any public employee or county employee to be on the payroll after doing something like that," said Sam Warf, who has lived in Perry County for more than 25 years and regularly attends county commission meetings.

Perry County Mayor Terry Richardson has refused to release the HD version of the video. Legally he has seven days to hand over the video since it is public record, and he said he's going to take those days.

Rogers has yet to return Channel 4’s phone calls. When we showed up to the 911 center Monday afternoon, his secretary told us he was unavailable.

Meanwhile, the city mayor and fire chief said they're concerned.

"I think he should have been suspended while an investigation is conducted," said Linden Mayor Wess Ward.

And citizens said they're mortified.

"It's embarrassing for our county to have something like this hitting the news. I mean I don't really like talking like this right now because it’s going out on Nashville news and it's embarrassing," Warf said.

While Rogers did resign as 911 director, he is still the director for EMA, EMS and the Rescue Squad.

There was supposed to be a special meeting Monday night to determine if Rogers will remain employed. However, after Channel 4 left Richardson's office, he canceled that meeting and Monday night's regularly scheduled commissioner meeting citing a typo in the local paper announcing the time and location.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.