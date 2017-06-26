TN State Capitol evacuated due to small fire

The Tennessee State Capitol was evacuated after a small fire was reported Monday afternoon.

The fire was reported in the Cordell Hull tunnel to the Capitol. The fire was contained and no injuries were reported.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol evacuated employees at the Capitol, though many had already left for the day.

The fire department is now working to ventilate the building.

.@TNHighwayPatrol evacuated the Capitol this afternoon after a small fire in the new Cordell Hull tunnel. The fire is contained, no injuries pic.twitter.com/cyuK8UIskO — TN Dept. of Safety (@TNDeptofSafety) June 26, 2017

