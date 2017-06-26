Franklin songwriter is a smash on Broadway and TPAC

Wayne Kirkpatrick has more than 1,000 songs and a Broadway musical to his credit. (WSMV)

A Franklin songwriter hopes you’ll be humming his songs after hearing them in a different way.

Eric Clapton turned Wayne Kirkpatrick’s song Change the World into a Grammy-winning monster hit.

“It was five years before anything happened with that song from the time that we wrote it,” Kirkpatrick said.

Songwriting success doesn’t happen in one night, but what Kirkpatrick is doing now does.

For the first time in his life, Kirkpatrick has written a Broadway musical called Something Rotten! Its national tour is at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center through this weekend.

“It was not easy. It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Kirkpatrick said.

“When you go see a musical, they make it look easy. And then when you sit down and start you go, ‘Oh wow, this is really hard,’” he added.

Writing a two-hour musical is a challenge, and Kirkpatrick chose to make Something Rotten! a comedy.

“Many times we’d say we’d be finished by now if we didn’t have to be funny, because funny is hard. It’s an added element,” Kirkpatrick said.

Kirkpatrick’s 30-year career now has more than 1,000 songs and a Broadway play, with no waiting for signs of success.

“Based on what people have told us they seem to be having a really good time,” he said.

Something Rotten! begins at TPAC on Tuesday and runs through Sunday.

