Police report property crimes declining in East Nashville

They're called crimes of opportunity, and neighbors in some East Nashville neighborhoods are taking notice.

In the McFerrin Park and Cleveland Park neighborhoods, thieves are targeting home remodeling sites and breaking into cars parked nearby.

“Property crimes and theft is always one that seems to be going on,” said Omid Yamini, the chair of the Cleveland Park neighborhood association.

Yamini has lived here for 10 years.

“Across the street from us, they had a construction house where, before it went to closing, a pickup truck backed right up to the HVAC unit and took the whole thing,” Yamini recalled.

Some construction crews are taking extra precautions at their job sites.

“This is happening all over the area,” Yamini said.

Metro police say while there may be a rash of incidents in certain neighborhoods, residential burglaries are down in the East Precinct by nearly 24 percent. Total burglaries are down 16 percent and larceny reports are down by 6.5 percent.

In nearby McFerrin Park, Metro police confirm a car break-in was reported Sunday in the 700 block of Joseph Avenue.

The home has a for sale sign and was recently renovated. The property owner claims nothing was stolen and that he wasn't there at the time.

“What is the best opportunity there is?” Yamini said. “When there's nobody there to stop you.”

Yamini knows community is key to curbing the crimes of opportunity.

“Knowing your neighbors and being involved in your community is the best crime prevention tool that we have available to us," he said.

A lot of car burglaries are because of people leaving their cars unlocked and leaving valuables in plain sight.

McFerrin Park and the Cleveland Park neighborhood associations encourage residents to keep an eye out for anything suspicious.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.