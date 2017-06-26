Report: Mayor considering sale of BNA to fund mass transit project

At what expense will Nashville’s mass transit plan become a reality?

Mayor Megan Barry’s office said Monday it is looking at options that could include selling Nashville International Airport.

The Nashville Business Journal reported that Barry was looking at plans to sell BNA in order to fund the $6 billion transit project.

Other cities, including St. Louis, are changing how their airports are run by introducing public-private partnerships. Barry is looking into this possibility for Nashville.

The mayor’s office sent the following statement to Channel 4 concerning the report:

The Mayor's Office heard a presentation from experts on the concept of a private-public partnership to operate airports in a way that would generate revenue for public services. We are monitoring this process in St. Louis to determine whether it is feasible for a city the size of Nashville. If Metro could generate hundreds of millions of dollars in funds to pay for needs such as transit, while maintaining a high quality airport that meets the needs of our growing city, we have a responsibility to the taxpayers of Davidson County to do our due diligence and explore the possibility. We are still researching and exploring the concept. As we have seen in other proposals, the private operators would be required to maintain capital investments in the airport, and meet the needs of the airlines and travelers to ensure a high-quality customer experience.

