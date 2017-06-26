Murfreesboro officials investigating suspicious apartment fire

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department is asking for the public's help with an investigation into a fire at an apartment complex.

Firefighters responded to the Campus Crossings apartments around 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

The fire was mainly contained to an exterior wall in a breezeway near a stairwell.

Witnesses told officials they saw a man near the wall and heard liquid hitting the wall right before the fire started.

The damage stretches up 20 feet along the siding of the building.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Murfreesboro Fire & Rescue Department at 615-849-2605, Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP or the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

