Man convicted of double murder pleads guilty to another violent crime

The Nashville man who pleaded guilty to murdering two people at Bellacino's pizza restaurant in 2007 has pleaded guilty to another violent crime.

On Monday, a Davidson County judge accepted Jason Bobo's guilty plea in in the 2007 rape of a woman in west Nashville. He was charged with two counts of aggravated rape and pleaded to a lesser charge of especially aggravated kidnapping.

Prosecutors say Bobo raped the women inside her apartment, hitting her several times over the head with a metal object.

Just five months later, Bobo murdered two employees at Bellacino's. Two other people were also convicted in the case. He pleaded guilty to the murders and is serving two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

On Monday, the judge asked Bobo a series of questions before accepting his guilty plea to especially aggravated kidnapping. When Bobo was asked whether he had been diagnosed with any mental illnesses, he said he had some sort of an anger issue.

"It's something like ... I'm put in certain situations, I react aggressively. You know what I'm saying? But it's nothing that alters the mind or nothing like that," Bobo said.

His newest criminal charge means he'll serve 20 years in addition to the two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

